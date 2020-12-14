Home AIR USAF awards Skyborg prototype contracts to three companies
AIRAllies NewsAUTONOMOUS/UNMANNEDCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject news

USAF awards Skyborg prototype contracts to three companies

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
Concept art of a notional Skyborg air vehicle. (AFRL)

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) has awarded contracts to three companies to develop and build missionised prototypes for the USAF’s Skyborg Vanguard autonomous UCAV program.

The three companies – Boeing, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI), and Kratos – have each been awarded contracts to develop unmanned systems that can be flown in experimentation teaming events with manned aircraft.

“This award is a major step forward for our game-changing Skyborg capability—this award supporting our operational experimentation is truly where concepts become realities,” the AFLCMC’s Program Executive Officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft, BrigGen Dale White said in a statement. “We will experiment to prove out this technology, and to do that we will aggressively test and fly to get this capability into the hands of our warfighters.”

The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) describes Skyborg as an “autonomy-focused capability that will enable the Air Force to operate and sustain low-cost, teamed aircraft that can thwart adversaries with quick, decisive actions in contested environments.”

It says, “The program will enable airborne combat mass by building a transferable autonomy foundation for a family of layered, unmanned air vehicles. This foundation will deliver unmatched combat capability per dollar by lowering the barriers to entry for industry and allowing continuous hardware and software innovation in acquisition, fielding and sustainment of critical mission systems.”

The AFLCMC release says the prototype effort will consist of multiple phases which are meant to continue evaluation of the performance of the companies. The air vehicles will serve as platforms to test the Skyborg autonomous core system and will also demonstrate the competitive advantage of autonomous attritable aircraft by participating in user-focused and influenced experimentation events.

The companies are scheduled to deliver the first air vehicles by May 2021 for the experimentation events to commence in July 2021.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Penguin Composites secures contract to produce Hawkei bonnets

October 17, 2017

A SUPER DECADE

March 26, 2020

Precise Advanced Manufacturing Group secures drilling tool commercialisation...

March 9, 2017

RAAF declares IOC for C-27J Spartan airlifter

December 19, 2016

Feature: OSINT – SAVAGE SKIES PART 2

June 3, 2020

First principles review drives new maritime systems business...

October 7, 2015

Saab extends Anzac FFH sustainment contract

February 26, 2018

Japan seeks ¥5.8tr defence budget

October 7, 2020

Boeing appoints Donaldson as defence advisor

November 29, 2017

Northrop Grumman considers Western Sydney Aerotropolis plans

January 21, 2019