USAF closes in on T-7A final design

The T-7A will replace the T-38 in USAF service. (BOEING)

The USAF and Boeing have conducted an aircraft critical design review (CDR) and overall system CDR on the new T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer.

The CDR is the culmination of an initial 18-month development program, and involved the analysis on the aircraft and sub-systems to be able to provide the levels of training required for modern combat aircraft pilots.

“This is an important step forward in the life of this program,” Air Vehicle Branch Chief Shanika Sims said in a USAF statement. “This design review further solidifies the aircraft and subsystem designs, bringing the T-7A Red Hawk closer to production.”

The T-7A is jointly designed by Boeing and Saab, and was selected by the USAF in 2018 to replace the long-serving Northrop T-38 Talon supersonic trainer. It is powered by a single GE F404 engine.

Boeing was awarded a US$9.2bn (A$13.4bn) contract to develop the T-7A and to provide 351 aircraft to the USAF’s Air Education and Training Command. Two T-7A prototypes are currently flying from Boeing’s St Louis facility.