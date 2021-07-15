Home AIR USMC trains with Australian-designed Drone40 micro-UAS
AIRAllies NewsAUTONOMOUS/UNMANNEDCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTSEA

USMC trains with Australian-designed Drone40 micro-UAS

by ADBR
written by ADBR

The US Marine Corps has reportedly begun training with the Australian-designed Defendtex Drone40, a micro-unmanned system that can be launched by hand or from a 40mm grenade-launcher.

The Drone40 features a modular payload bay than can carry sensors such as full-motion electro-optical video cameras, EW systems, laser designator. It can also be configured with kinetic warheads such as a flash-bang or smoke grenades.

When launched, the 120mm-long 500g air vehicle deploys four rotors, and can fly for up to one hour at a range up to 20km from launch at speeds up to 20 metres/second. It is guided by GPS, is waterproof, and is recoverable when not carrying a kinetic payload. Defendtex says multiple Drone40 rounds can be quickly launched by hand or from a grenade launcher for use in a swarming scenario, with a multiple round simultaneous impact (MRSI) capability.

The USMC trial comes after the deployment of the system by the British Army in Mali in Africa, although the British reportedly employed only the hand-launched version.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

US Marine Corps declares F-35B operational

August 4, 2015

Germany signs with Airbus for Heron TP UAS

June 19, 2018

UMS Skeldar partners with Airflite and Sentient for...

September 13, 2018

First Boxer CRV delivered to Army

September 27, 2019

Austal rolls out first of two Cape class...

December 8, 2016

Saab and LaserDYNE to partner on LAND 400...

March 1, 2018

Raytheon demonstrates anti-drone technology

April 4, 2018

USAF HH-60W CRH passes Milestone C

October 2, 2019

Lithuania receives first Boxer IFVs

July 18, 2019

LAND FORCES 2021 – Austal announces bid for...

June 1, 2021