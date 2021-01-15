Home Editor's Picks UTAS offers Space Domain Awareness PhD scholarship
UTAS offers Space Domain Awareness PhD scholarship

by ADBR
The University of Tasmania (UTAS) has called for applications for a PhD scholarship to conduct research and develop passive capabilities for Space Domain Awareness (SDA).

Sponsored by Hensoldt Australia, the scholarship is open to Australian citizens or permanent residents with qualifications in physics or astronomy, applied mathematics, or engineering/digital signal processing. With the proliferation of objects being placed into low or near-earth orbits, the area of SDA is becoming increasingly crucial in order to maintain separation of objects in space.

The project involves developing the software and hardware systems required to implement an ‘always-on’ passive SDA capability for the University of Tasmania radio astronomy antennas. The scholarship will give the successful candidate the opportunity to conduct their research with Hensoldt Australia in Canberra.

Additional eligibility information for prospective candidates can be found at www.utas.edu.au/research/degrees/what-is-a-research-degree, while additional information on this opportunity is available from Professor Simon Ellingsen at Simon.Ellingsen@utas.edu.au.

