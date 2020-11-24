VADM Jonathan Mead appointed as Chief of Joint Capabilities

VADM Mead and AIRMSHL McDonald at the CJC handover ceremony. (ADF)

VADM Jonathan Mead assumed the role of the ADF’s Chief of Joint Capabilities (CJC) on November 24, succeeding AIRMSHL Warren McDonald.

VADM Mead joined the Royal Australian Navy in 1984, and initially specialised in Mine Clearance Diving and Explosive Ordnance Disposal. He then undertook principal warfare training, and subsequently had postings in anti-submarine warfare roles on HMAS Melbourne and HMAS Arunta.

In 2005, then CMDR Mead was appointed as Commanding Officer of HMAS Parramatta. He subsequently had postings as Australia’s Defence Adviser to India in 2007, as Commander of CTF150 in the Middle East, Commander of Surface Force, and Commander Australian Fleet.

During his command, HMAS Parramatta was awarded the Meritorious Unit Citation for its service under Operation CATALYST in the Middle East in 2005/06. VADM Mead has also been appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2006 and was awarded a Commendation for Distinguished Service in 2013, and he holds a Masters Degree in International Relations, a Masters Degree in Management, and a PhD in International Relations.

AIRMSHL McDonald will retire from the ADF after a 42 year career in the RAAF. He joined the RAAF as an apprentice mechanic at age 15, was commissioned in 1989 and streamed to fly the P-3C Orion, and had postings as 10SQN flight commander, Deputy Director Project AIR 7000 Phase 1, Commanding Officer 11SQN, Officer Commanding 92WG, Air Component Commander JTF633, DG Capability Planning, Commander Air Mobility Group, and Deputy Chief of Air Force.

AIRMSHL McDonald has logged more than 5,000 hours of the P-3C and CP-140. In 2015 he was appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM), and in 2020 as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO).