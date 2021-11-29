Varley Rafael Australia (VRA) and Thales Australia team on SPIKE Missile

(RAFAEL)

Varley Rafael Australia (VRA) has announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thales Australia to collaborate on possible future Australian production of the RAFAEL SPIKE Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system.

The collaboration has been prompted by the Commonwealth’s goal of developing a Sovereign Guided Weapons manufacturing and sustainment capability in support of the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Enterprise. The initial focus of the collaboration will be the review of manufacturing the SPIKE LR2 rocket propulsion system, warheads, Hot-Integration, and associated storage requirements.

It will also review and advance SPIKE LR2 sovereign supply and sustainment capability by leveraging the companies’ existing supply chains and by bringing new SMEs in to the GWEO enterprise.

The SPIKE LR2 ATGM has been selected to arm the vehicles procured under Project LAND 400 Phases 2/3 as well as the Project LAND 159 Lethality System Program. The transfer of technology to VRA will utilise RAFAEL processes and experience to establish local production and support capabilities.

VRA has already completed the manufacture of SPIKE Integration Kits for LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer vehicles, and is currently engaged by the Commonwealth to support Technical Certification of the SPIKE LR2 ATGM towards introduction into service.

VRA and Thales Australia, have also commenced collaboration to AIDN, ADA and Thales recently co-hosted a GWEO supply chain event where over 300 companies heard from VRA’s CEO about the opportunities SPIKE LR2 establishment will deliver to Australian industry.

VRA is an Australian joint-venture established between the Varley Group and Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.