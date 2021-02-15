Home ADF news Vehicles delivered for LAND 400 Ph 3 RMA
ADF newsHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDPolicy newsProject news

Vehicles delivered for LAND 400 Ph 3 RMA

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
Rheinmetall Lynx. (ADF)

Hanwha Defence Australia and Rheinmetall Australia have each delivered three infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to the Australian Army for testing as part of the Project LAND 400 Phase 3 Risk Mitigation Activity (RMA).

The Hanwha AS21 Redback and Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx IFVs will be subjected to test and evaluation assessment activities to determine which best meets the project’s requirement, with one of each of the vehicles to be subject to blast testing. The Lynx and Redback IFVs were shortlisted for LAND 400 Phase 3 in September 2019.

“These significant activities include Australian soldiers participating in user evaluation and testing, with a particular focus on the armour, firepower and mobility of the platforms,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said in a statement. “The Risk Mitigation Activity will undertake important analysis on each vehicle’s ability to integrate with other key ADF land, sea and air capabilities, including amphibious lift.

At the conclusion of the two-year RMA, Defence will down-select its favoured IFV, and will eventually order up to 467 IFVs and manoeuvre support vehicles to replace the M113AS4 in Army service.

Hanwha Redback. (ADF)
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

HMAS Darwin decommissioned

December 11, 2017

CAE to develop MAD for MH-60R

November 23, 2020

Penten opens new Canberra office

June 11, 2020

Supashock launches new ALHS 17 Automated Load Handling...

June 15, 2018

France orders NH90 for special forces

October 14, 2020

Romeo sim enters service

March 30, 2015

BAE Systems to lease part of Tamworth facility...

October 31, 2017

Boeing awarded NZ and ROK P-8A contract

April 1, 2020

Boeing awarded P-8A sustainment work

July 27, 2020

Boeing establishes Australian sustainment for C-17A fleet

November 9, 2017