Willyama joins Team Maier for JP9102

The Airbus-led Team Maier has announced that indigenous IT and technology services provider Willyama Services has joined its bid team for the Australian Defence Force’s JP 9102 military SATCOM requirement.

Described by Team Maier as one of the country’s leading Indigenous and veteran-owned professional services companies, Willyama provides classified networking planning, end-to-end cyber security, hardware, and software procurement. It says the company will provide secret and top secret security accreditation for the bid team, as well as advising on the risk management strategy, system architecture, and security controls proposed by the bid team.

“Willyama is one of Australia’s leading providers of IT and security services and their arrival in Team Maier will ensure that the partnership has the strongest security accreditation possible,” Airbus’s campaign lead for JP 9102, Martin Rowse said in a release. “Airbus and Team Maier partners have already spent hundreds of hours collaborating to deliver the best offer to the ADF, and we know Willyama will be a key part of building Australia’s sovereign space capabilities for the long term.”

Willyama joins Airbus, UGL, Blacktree Technology, Clearbox Systems, and Microsoft as members of Team Maier.

Willyama Director, Kieran Hynes added, “We are proud to be partnering with Team Maier as the security accreditation partner for JP9102. It’s a unique opportunity to be part of something that will be integral to the sovereign space landscape for years to come and we’re pleased to use our extensive capabilities to contribute to the success of Team Maier.”