XTEK wins ADF Wasp small UAS sustainment work

by Andrew McLaughlin
Canberra-based XTEK Ltd has been awarded a contract by Defence for the repair, maintenance and support of the ADF’s fleet of Wasp All Environment (AE) small UASs.

The contract includes the procurement of spare parts, training, maintenance and repairs of electronics and composites. The work will be conducted at XTEK’s new facility in Canberra.

“The Wasp AE small unmanned aerial system is small enough to be carried, assembled and used by one person allowing the soldier to see over the hill, around the corner and down the road,” Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said in a statement.

”This new contract is for an initial term of three years with options to extend through to 2026, with an anticipated value of up to $5 million per year,” she added. “It will directly assure up to 10 jobs in addition to supporting other jobs in the supply chain.”

The ADF has received 59 Wasp AE small UAS deliveries, and is scheduled to receive 20 more systems in 2020.

