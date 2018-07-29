The commonwealth announced on July 25 it will order 1044 new medium and heavy trucks, 872 modules and 812 trailers as the final element of the comprehensive LAND 121 requirement to ‘harden’ the ADF’s fleet of support vehicles.

The additional vehicles provided by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Australia (RMMVA), and their associated modules and trailers will facilitate logistics support through the movement of assets and supplies in combat, humanitarian, natural disaster relief and training.

“These modern trucks will be used for a broad range of military contingencies, from resupplying combat operations to supporting the ADF’s assistance to Australian and regional communities after natural disasters such as floods, fires and cyclones,” Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne said in a statement. “We’ve already got more than 1,000 of these trucks in service and they have proved their value, exceeding user expectations in disaster relief, training and on exercises.

“This project marks the final Government approval for the LAND 121 Program, which is replacing the ADF’s legacy fleet of ageing vehicles and trailers, many of which are in excess of 30 years old and becoming increasingly costly and difficult to maintain.”

Other companies partnered with RMMVA to provide the modules and trailers include Varley, Holmwood Highgate, Haulmark, and ECLIPS.

“Haulmark Trailers Australia, a trusted and proven Australian Defence industry partner, will manufacture and sustain the trailers for the project,” Minister Pyne said. “LAND 121 Phase 5B will sustain over 100 jobs with Haulmark in Brisbane, as well as over 100 more with Rheinmetall, its subcontractors and supply chain across Australia.

“This project presents an exciting opportunity for Australian industry to continue delivery of new-generation capability in support of the ADF. Australian industry involvement is in the order of half a billion dollars for acquisition, with ongoing sustainment being carried out by Australian or Australia-based companies.”