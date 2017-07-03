The Australian Defence Force is set to receive up to $300 million worth of new equipment to protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

The LAND 2110 Phase 1B Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence project will deliver individual and collective protection from CBRN hazards including detectors, suits, masks, protection tents, decontamination systems, contaminated-equipment containers, warning and reporting software, and simulation systems.

“This investment will ensure our personnel are better protected against exposure to toxic industrial chemicals and weaponised CBRN agents,” stated Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne.

“The new equipment enhances the Australian Defence Force’s ability to detect, identify, monitor and warn others of CBRN hazards, protect personnel from exposure and decontaminate affected personnel and equipment safely.”

The integrated and layered capability is replacing ageing equipment reaching the end of its service life.