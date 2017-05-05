Austal has announced a plan to establish a new design and project management office in Adelaide that will initially support a bid for the SEA 1180 Phase 1 Offshore Patrol Vessels project.

The new office will also enable Austal to prepare for the Future Frigate program, the company stated.

For SEA 1180, Austal and Fassmer have formed a 50:50 joint venture, offering the Fassmer OPV80 design.

“Complementing experienced design and project management team members from both Austal and Fassmer, locally recruited designers and project managers will help establish the new Adelaide office from June 2017,” Austal stated.

Meanwhile, Austal stated on May 1 that it had joined the Royal Australian Navy in celebrating the official naming of the ninth Cape class patrol boat designed and constructed by Austal, ADV Cape Fourcroy, at a ceremony held at HMAS Stirling.