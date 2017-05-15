The final Nulka active missile decoy to have been produced under contract with BAE Systems Australia has been delivered.

This milestone represents a significant achievement in what has been a highly successful program that has generated exports, Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne stated. Production under the contract began in 1999, and was supported by an extensive Australian and US supply chain.

“Valued at more than $1 billion, the current contract covered the manufacture of over 1,400 Nulka decoys, spares and support equipment for the United States Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy,” Minister Pyne said.

However, acceptance of the final Nulka decoy is not the end of the program.

“The long-term relationships established through this highly successful program will continue with the development of the next generation of Nulka, ensuring the jobs of around 100 Australians,” Minister Pyne said.

“Payload development and testing for the next generation of Nulka decoy to meet emerging threats is under way in conjunction with the United States, with testing to date being successful.”

A decision on the next-generation Nulka system is expected to be made in 2018.