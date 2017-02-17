BAE Systems has secured a one-year, $12 million contract extension that will see the company supporting the Royal Australian Navy’s hydrographic fleet until 2020.

About 60 people based in Cairns are directly involved with the in-service support contract, which is valued at $436 million.

Over the past two years, the team has significantly increased in size to provide improved sustainment to the hydrographic platforms.

Cairns in-service support program manager Phil Jakes said that the team has worked hard over the last 12 months to improve performance and exceed customer expectations.

“We have established a capability to improve engineering within the project,” Jakes said. “Importantly, we have also improved and maintained a commendable safety record.”

Under the contract, BAE Systems supports two hydrographic ships, six survey motor boats and four survey motor launches, as well as two boats in the hydrographic school and one that supports surveys in the Antarctic.

More than 30 local companies are directly involved with BAE Systems’ work supporting the hydrographic fleet.