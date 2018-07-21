The US DoD has awarded Bell Boeing a US$4.2bn (A$5.66bn) contract for the production of 58 V-22 Osprey tiltrotors, including the 39 CMV-22B Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) aircraft for the US Navy.

The balance of the order comprises one CV-22B aircraft for the USAF, 14 MV-22Bs for the US Marine Corps, and four MV-22Bs for the Japanese Self Defense Force (JSDF).

“Bell Boeing is pleased to extend production of the V-22, supporting our warfighters with one of the most versatile and in-demand platforms in the U.S. arsenal,” Bell Vice President for the V-22 Program Chris Gehler said in a statement. “This multiyear production contract provides program production stability through at least 2024.”

The CMV-22B will replace the Northrop Grumman C-2 Greyhound in the vital COD mission transporting personnel, supplies and spare parts to aircraft carriers from shore bases. Japan is the first non-US customer for the V-22.