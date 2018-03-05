Boeing has launched the company’s largest autonomous systems development program outside the US after signing a new partnership with the Queensland Government on March 1.

The company says the three-year rapid innovation program will see Boeing develop a next-generation autonomous systems capability in Australia to increase the independent operation of air and sea vehicles.

“As autonomy becomes increasingly common, Boeing will continue to pioneer autonomous technologies from seabed to space – setting a new standard for safe, successful missions that amplify human capabilities,” Boeing vice president and general manager Autonomous Systems, Chris Raymond said in a statement.

Shane Arnott, Director of Boeing’s Phantom Works International business in Australia added, “The Queensland Government’s clear vision to invest in cutting-edge industries is backed by a progressive air space regulator, the state’s innovation culture and a talented network of local suppliers – creating an outstanding environment to innovate and experiment with autonomous vehicles and the systems and sensors that drive them.

“Boeing will work with small-to-medium sized Queensland businesses to develop transformative ‘brain-on-board’ technology,” Mr Arnott added. “Our program will complement the work undertaken by the Trusted Autonomous Systems Defence Cooperative Research Centre, taking research outcomes and developing them into exportable commercial products for the global autonomous market.”