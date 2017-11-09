Boeing Defence Australia has completed all of the initial activities required to establish a local sustainment management program for the Royal Australian Air Force’s C-17A Globemaster heavy transport fleet that is cost-effective and flexible.

This was achieved at the beginning of October, three months after contract signature, Boeing stated.

The C-17’s ability to take on long-haul, heavy payloads in unpredictable conditions enabled the RAAF to perform its first airdrop of supplies to researchers at Australia’s Davis research station, the company noted.

Boeing stated that it plays a critical role in ensuring the availability of the RAAF’s eight aircraft.

“Our Boeing team has been working in close partnership with No. 36 Squadron since the first C-17A aircraft arrived at RAAF Base Amberley in 2006,” said Boeing Defence Australia Integrated Services and Support general manager Murray Brabrook.

“To have stood up a significantly enhanced sustainment capability in such a short period of time is an incredible achievement and a testament to the C-17 team’s complete dedication to supporting our customer’s needs.”

Boeing was awarded the Australian C-17 Sustainment Services Contract for an initial five-year term, with options out to the retirement of the type.

The contract includes the management of services, provision of integration, engineering and maintenance, and supplements Australia’s membership in the Boeing Globemaster III Integrated Sustainment Program.