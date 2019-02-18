Canada confirms Type 26 design for future surface combatant

Canada has confirmed its selection of a Lockheed Martin Canada-led team to provide 15 warships for the Royal Canadian Navy’s Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) requirement based on BAE Systems’ Type 26 Global Combat Ship design.

The confirmation comes after an appeal by rival bidder Alion Science and Technology – which had offered a solution based on the Dutch De Zeven Provinciën class frigate – was dismissed by Canada’s Federal Court on January 30. The selection of the Type 26 was originally announced last October.

Lockheed Martin Canada has partnered with BAE Systems, CAE, L3 Technologies, MDA and Ultra Electronics on the program.

The vessels will be built at the Irving Shipbuilding yards at Halifax in Nova Scotia from the early 2020s, and production is expected to run through to the early 2040s, and Irving has awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin to immediately commence detailed design work on the Type 26 design to meet Canada’s requirements.

Canada’s decision makes it the third nation to select the Type 26 design after the UK and Australia, which plan to build eight and nine vessels respectively.

BAE Systems welcomed the news. “The selection of the Type 26 design for the Canadian Surface Combatant reinforces its position as one of the world’s most advanced anti-submarine warships and showcases the strength of British innovation on the global stage,” Group Managing Director, BAE Systems Maritime and Land UK, Andrew Wolstenholme said in a statement.

“This is great news for the company, the sector and our Naval Ships business and continues to build on our recent success in Australia for the Hunter Class Frigate programme. It provides solid foundations within the export market and demonstrates the excellent design of the Global Combat Ship.”

BAE Systems Australia Hunter Class Frigate Program Managing Director Nigel Stewart added, “Today’s announcement is great news for the Canadian team and I congratulate them on the success. The decision to base the new frigates on the Type 26 platform is fantastic news for the Hunter Class Frigate Program.

“With the UK, Australia and Canada part of the Global Combat Ship family, it will create significant opportunities for the sharing of data and can only help support the delivery of the Australian program.”