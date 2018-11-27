Home ADF news Canadian AG criticises Australian Hornet buy
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsHeadlinesProject news

Canadian AG criticises Australian Hornet buy

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

A report by the Canadian Auditor General has criticised a plan by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) to buy between 18 and 25 former RAAF F/A-18A/B Hornets from 2019.

The report by Auditor General Michael Ferguson claims Canada lacks the pilots and technicians to induct and operate Canada’s existing fleet of about 80 CF-18s, let alone the extra aircraft. Canada has requested the aircraft after it paused its planned F-35A acquisition in 2014 and then cancelled an interim buy of 18 Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets in 2017.

Canada is now conducting a competitive evaluation of several aircraft types to replace its CF-18s, the youngest of which was built in 1988. The new aircraft it is evaluating include the F-35, the F/A-18E/F, the Saab JAS-39E/F Gripen, and the Eurofighter. Dassault recently withdrew its Rafale from the competition after deciding it couldn’t meet Canada’s industry offset requirements.

The former RAAF aircraft are only a few years younger than the CF-18s, and in the past decade and a half they have been upgraded to a similar standard. The combined fleet is expected to serve until the replacement enters service around 2030, making the youngest CF-18 or F/A-18A/B more than 50 years old by then.

“Flying the CF-18 until 2032 without a plan to upgrade combat capability will result in less important roles for the fighter force and will pose a risk to Canada’s ability to contribute to NORAD and NATO operations,” the report says. “Without combat upgrades, the CF-18 will be less effective against adversaries in domestic and international operations.”

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said recently the RCAF was looking at what further upgrades could be made to the CF-18 fleet including new weapons and self-defence systems, and that the former RAAF aircraft would be further upgraded.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Maritime innovation challenge launched

October 4, 2017

DST announces ICSLIP 18 event program

August 18, 2018

Israel to buy more F-15s – report

June 1, 2018

RAAF P-8A Poseidon training facility opened

August 18, 2018

HMAS Sydney decommissioned

November 9, 2015

Tiger ARH to resume flying ‘within weeks’

October 27, 2017

Rockwell Collins wins contract for Digital Terminal Control...

October 20, 2017

New Defence ministerial line up following leadership turmoil

August 27, 2018

USAF to transfer EC-130H Compass Call II EW...

September 20, 2018

Northrop Grumman to supply JTE EW training systems...

February 12, 2018