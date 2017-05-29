The Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) has launched a Request for Information (RFI) for a Maritime Tactical Unmanned Air System (MTUAS) to be operated from the SEA 1180 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).

Published on May 26, the RFI notice states that the SEA 129 Phase 5 Stage 1 project will introduce into service the MTUAS, which will provide the vessels with an embedded, off-board intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform.

An industry briefing is due to be held on June 8, and the RFI closes on July 21.