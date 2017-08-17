A research agreement with industry to explore innovative technologies for protecting Australian Defence Force (ADF) aircraft against missile threats has been announced by Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne.

The five-year agreement with Chemring Australia, which was signed in Adelaide, represents a big step towards improving aircraft countermeasures, Minister Pyne stated.

“Chemring Australia and DST Group will explore capabilities and advanced techniques for the manufacture of high-performance countermeasures that hide aircraft from radar detection and deflect heat-seeking missiles,” Pyne said.

“This partnership will allow the development of an advanced flare capability to provide protection against increasingly sophisticated missile systems.”