Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced five Defence Innovation Hub contracts worth a total of $5.9 million.

The announcement includes a $2.9 million innovation contract awarded to L3 Oceania, which will explore the development of an underwater acoustic sensor.

The University of Newcastle will explore the development of enhanced resilience training for Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel through virtual reality based training involving controlled exposure to adverse environments under a $2.2 million contract.

Agent Oriented Software, EPE and Griffith University have also been awarded contracts.