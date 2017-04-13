Three new aviation refuelling vehicles have been delivered to RAAF Base Amberley, Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced.

These are the first of 100 vehicles that are set to be delivered by Refuel International, which was awarded a $47 million contract in October under the JP 157 Phase 1 Replacement National Support Base Aviation Refuelling Vehicles project.

“The three vehicles have been delivered on schedule, and will be used to support the delivery of familiarisation training for Defence personnel preparing for the transition of new vehicles into service in mid-2017,” Minister Pyne said.

“Delivery of the remaining 97 vehicles will continue progressively, with the final delivery scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2019.”