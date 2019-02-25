Defence workplace equality accolade for QinetiQ

QinetiQ Australia has been recognised by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) with the awarding of the Employer of Choice Gender Equality (EOCGE) citation for recognising gender equality as a business imperative.

The WGEA citation is strategically aligned with the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012, recognising the historically disadvantaged position of women in the workplace, and that gender equality is increasingly critical to an organisation’s success.

“This has been a long and significant journey for QinetiQ in Australia,” Managing Director Greg Barsby said in a statement. “Driven by our General Manager People and Capability, we have given it continuous focus and attention, as well as measurable objectives with regular reporting to ensure we stayed focused and delivered.”

Jessica Ciccozzi, General Manager People and Capability added, “A huge part of our success was Greg’s leadership. Enabled and supported by our Global leaders he has shown strong and highly-visible leadership in strategy development, communications and cultural change. Together with our local leadership team we have challenged our people to think differently about gender equality.”

The WGEA EOCGE citation commenced in 2014 and provides organisations with recognition that they are applying best practice in promoting gender equality while providing a benchmark for the further development of gender equality in workplaces.