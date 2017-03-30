The Defence Materials Technology Centre (DMTC) is working with Defence to develop and enhance Australian industry capabilities in support of the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program, Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced.

DMTC will take proposals from industry and research organisations and work with Defence to identify capabilities and innovation opportunities that will be targeted for further development.

“Some of the potential opportunities for development that have been identified to date include: additive manufacturing, titanium machining, structural health monitoring, corrosion monitoring and control and composite repair,” Minister Pyne said.

The call for expressions of interest is open until April 13.