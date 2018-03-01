Downer Defence has teamed up with The Adventure Group (TAG) to launch the Operation Bellator initiative designed to help veterans and Defence personnel who may be struggling with the transition from military to civilian life.

Downer describes Op Bellator – Latin for Warrior – as an outdoor experiential dignity and resilience program. The program will take participating veterans on a two-day outdoor adventure experience run by former SAS instructors, with Downer executives and select corporate partners acting as mentors, while the program also includes network building opportunities with business leaders.

Op Bellator was launched at Downer’s Brisbane office on 23 February, and the program took place in Mt Barney National Park from February 24 with seven SAS, RAR and RAAF veterans. Joining the veterans were Downer Group Engineering, Construction and Maintenance CEO, Brendan Petersen, Downer Infrastructure Services CEO Sergio Cinerari, Downer Defence Executive General Manager, Brett Sangster, and Downer Senior Project Manager Mark Burnett.