The Off-Board Information Systems Centre (OBISC) at RAAF Base Williamtown has been opened by Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne.

The centre is an Australian-unique capability that hosts the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), which serves as the information infrastructure for the F-35 Lightning II.

“The ALIS is the logistical nerve centre for the Joint Strike Fighter,” stated Minister Pyne. “It is used to support mission planning, manage air and ground crew training, manage day-to-day maintenance activities and to provide logistical support to the aircraft and associated systems.”

Facilities to be built at Williamtown also include runway extensions; base electrical, sewage, fire and stormwater management infrastructure; and squadron headquarters, training and maintenance facilities.

All work required to support the arrival of the first F-35A in 2018 is on track for completion, Pyne said.