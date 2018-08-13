Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne says Australia’s defence industry is showing a “high level of enthusiasm” to be a part of the SEA 1000 Future Submarine program.

In an August 9 release, Minister Pyne said more than a thousand local companies had formally registered their interest with prime contractor Naval Group and with combat system integrator Lockheed Martin.

“As of 1 June 2018, 873 have registered interest with Naval Group, and 227 have registered interest with Lockheed Martin Australia,” Minister Pyne said. “Maximising Australian industry’s involvement in the Future Submarine Program is vitally important to the construction and sustainment of the submarine fleet into the future.

“This will create job opportunities across Australia and secure a long-term sovereign and sustainable local shipbuilding industry,” he added. “It’s critical we establish the local capability to support the build, operation and sustainment of the Future Submarine fleet.”

The $50 billion program is expected to generate an annual average of around 2,800 jobs locally, comprising 1,100 direct jobs and 1,700 jobs in the supply chain.