Lockheed Martin has appointed Greg Ulmer to the position of vice president and general manager of its F-35 program.

Mr Ulmer succeeds Jeff Babione, who has moved to a new role as vice president and general manager of Advanced Development Programs (ADP), the famed ‘Skunk Works’.

Greg Ulmer comes to the role after serving as vice president, F-35 Aircraft Production Business Unit (PBU), where he was responsible for executing all production contracts and set the priorities and strategy as the program approaches global full rate production.

He has 30 years of aerospace experience including positions as vice president, Operations and Production Programs for the Skunk Works; vice president of Aeronautics Programs and Operations for Maintenance, Modification, Repair and Overhaul; vice president for the C-5M modernisation program; and deputy vice president for the C-130J program.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University; and a master’s degree in Aviation and Aerospace Business Management from the University of Tennessee.