Lockheed Martin has teamed with Cobham to develop and offer a proposal for the US Navy’s Next Generation Jammer Low-Band (NGJ-LB) requirement.

The NGJ-LB will be integrated with the EA-18G Growler and will replace the AN/ALG-99 Low-Band pod currently in service with the US Navy and the RAAF. The NGJ-LB system will provide significantly greater electronic attack capabilities in the lower frequency bands of the electromagnetic spectrum against modern threats.

“The Lockheed Martin and Cobham team will leverage expertise in both companies to offer the U.S. Navy a critically important system with increased capability and reduced risk,” Lockheed Martin director of electronic warfare Joe Ottaviano said in a release.

“Our team is confident we can meet the Navy’s need for improved jamming capabilities with a scalable, open architecture design that balances capabilities with size, weight and power constraints.”

Jim Barber, senior vice president of Cobham Integrated Electronic Solutions added, “Cobham has continued to invest in state-of-the-art, next generation Airborne Electronic Attack (AEA) transmitter capabilities for the EA-18G community and looks forward to continuing to deliver reliable and scalable solutions well into the future.”