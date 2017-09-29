Missiles company MBDA says it is working with Australian company Cablex on global supply chain opportunities as part of a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) between the pair.

The two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday the MoU would initially cover MBDA’s anti-tank guided weapon MMP, with longer-term plans to expand the tie-up to a wide range of capabilities relevant to Australia.

Based in Melbourne, Cablex supplies custom cables and harness assemblies across the aerospace, defence, electronic, telecommunication and transportation industries.

MBDA, jointly owned by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo, has put forward the MMP for an Australian Industry Capability (AIC) proposal for the LAND 400 program.

The company’s managing director Andy Watson said he was delighted to be working with Cablex.

“MMP could be the missile of choice across a range of platforms for the Australian Defence Force and it is absolutely vital to have local companies like Cablex on board to realise this possibility,” Watson said in a statement.

“MBDA’s approach to Australian Industrial Capability is based on two principles: ensuring the Commonwealth has the highest level of operational independence and sovereignty in its use of the missile and generating real opportunities for Australian industry.

“Our vision is for MMP to become the first missile that is built, maintained and evolved in Australia and this provides opportunities across a wide range of technologies to enter our global supply chain.”

Watson noted MBDA’s MMP was the “only fifth generation anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) in production and is designed for both dismounted firing post and vehicle launch”.

“But it is not just about the missile. We supply all the elements needed to integrate the weapon into the system and I see Cablex as a key supplier,” Watson said.

Cablex chief executive Michael Zimmer said he was excited to be partnering with MBDA on international programs.

In September, MBDA announced an agreement with Brisbane-headquartered Ferra Engineering to work together on LAND 400.