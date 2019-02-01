Home AIR Northrop Grumman awarded contract for more MQ-8C Fire Scouts
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsSEA

Northrop Grumman awarded contract for more MQ-8C Fire Scouts

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

An MQ-8C Fire Scout on the flight deck of a US Navy LCS. (USN)

The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a US$55m (A$87m) contract for the production of five MQ-8C Fire Scout vertical takeoff unmanned aerial systems (VTUAS).

The contract takes the total number of MQ-8Cs ordered by the US Navy to 24 out of a total program of record of 96 systems. The US Navy is integrating the Fire Scouts with its Lockheed Martin Freedom and Austal Independence class littoral combat ships (LCS), and plans to operate them in conjunction with manned MH-60R/S Seahawks.

The MQ-8C is an unmanned development of the manned civilian Bell 407 single-engined helicopter, and builds upon the success of the much smaller MQ-8B which was an unmanned variant of the two-seat Schweizer 333 helicopter. The MQ-8C has a 10 hour endurance, has a tactical datalink which enables real-time command and control, and can carry optical, radar and electronic sensors, an electronic warfare payload, or the APKWS anti-surface missile.

Northrop Grumman has positioned the MQ-8C as a possible solution for the ADF’s Project SEA 129 Phase 6, the requirements for which are expected to firm up as the RAN gains UAS experience through its newly-commissioned 822X Squadron, and as the SEA 5000 Hunter class frigate program matures.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Japan to discontinue local F-35 assembly

January 21, 2019

RFT for Offshore Patrol Vessels released to shortlisted...

November 30, 2016

CAF launches Air Force Strategy for next decade...

February 28, 2017

Raptors begin training with RAAF Hornets

February 17, 2017

Air Warfare Centre launches Exercise Diamond Shield

March 21, 2017

Oakey receives CH-47F Chinook maintenance training system

December 12, 2016

Australia secures F-35 regional warehouse assignment

August 17, 2017

PM, Defence Ministers welcome the F-35 to Australia

March 3, 2017

Lockheed Martin opens submarine combat systems lab in...

November 27, 2015

LAND FORCES 2018 Show Daily Day Two available...

September 5, 2018