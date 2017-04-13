Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced the signing of a $78 million contract with Penske Power Systems to deliver supply support and maintenance services for Australian Defence Force (ADF) diesel engines.

The contract supports diesel equipment and auxiliary systems that power the Anzac class frigates, the Australian Light Armoured Vehicle (ASLAV) and M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers.

Penske Power Systems will provide supply support services, depot level maintenance and on-site defect rectification to the frigates, while the vehicles will receive depot level maintenance services and program management, Minister Pyne said in a statement on April 11. The five-year contract includes an option to extend for a further five years.