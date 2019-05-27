PM Morrison announces new Defence Ministry team

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has named a fresh ministry following the Coalition’s win in the May 18 federal election.

As expected, Senator Linda Reynolds has been promoted to the role of Defence Minister, replacing Christopher Pyne who has retired. Senator Reynolds had been sworn in as the Minister for Defence Industry in March following the resignation of Stephen Ciobo, and had been nominated by the Prime Minister as Mr Pyne’s successor prior to the election.

Senator Reynolds was an Australian Army Reserve officer from 1984 to 2012, rising to the rank of Brigadier, and was awarded a Conspicuous Service Cross in the 2011 Australia Day honours list. She is a graduate of the Australian Command and Staff College, and the Centre for Defence and Strategic Studies.

She has held the roles of Senior Training and Development Officer, Army Command and Staff Training College Command; Project Director/Strategic Performance and training Analyst, Canberra Deep Space Communications Complex; Commanding Officer, 5th Combat Support Battalion; Military Instructor, Army Command and Staff College; Project Director, Army-based Accountability Model Implementation Project; Director Army Strategic Reform Program; and Army Adjutant General.

Alex Hawke has been promoted to the position of Assistant Defence Minister, Nationals MP Darren Chester retains the Minister for veterans Affairs portfolio, and Melissa Price has moved from the Environment portfolio to the Minister for Defence Industry.

The new ministerial team is expected to be sworn in on May 28.