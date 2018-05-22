The RAAF’s 37 Squadron will celebrate its 75th anniversary on July 14, and is calling for all past squadron members to join current members for a hangar bash at its home base of RAAF Richmond.

The squadron was formed at RAAF Base Laverton in July 1943, and has provided airlift to the ADF since. “The squadron was formed as the Allies took an upper hand in the War in the Pacific,” Squadron Commanding Officer WGCDR Matt Cooper said in a statement.

“As the Allies advanced through the Pacific, there was a greater need for air transport to carry people and cargo, both within Australia and throughout the region.”

Initially equipped with Lockheed Lodestar aircraft, the unit re-equipped with the Douglas Dakota (C-47) in January 1945, the Lockheed C-130E Hercules in 1968, and the current C-130J-30 Hercules in 1999.

The unit has served in New Guinea, the Dutch East Indies (Indonesia), Japan and Vietnam, on numerous humanitarian missions in our wider region, and has had an almost continuous presence in the Middle East Area of Operations since 2006.

“It’s easier now for us to connect past members of No. 37 Squadron with the present squadron, using Social Media to share our stories and learn about the current achievements,” Col Coyne, a former Loadmaster and President of the No. 37 Squadron Association said. “The 75th Anniversary however is an opportunity to celebrate our history under the one roof.”

Those who wish to attend can purchase their tickets here.