RAAF AP-3C Orions to enforce North Korea sanctions

The government announced on September 7 it will deploy two RAAF AP-3C Orion maritime ISR aircraft to the North Asia region to enforce United Nations Security Council resolution sanctions against North Korea.

The deployment follows a similar effort by a P-8A Poseidon earlier this year. North Korea is accused of illegally importing fuel and other goods against sanctions imposed by the UN.

A government statement reads, “Australia continues to work with partners to enforce sanctions to pressure North Korea to take concrete and verifiable steps to denuclearise. A stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific remains Australia’s priority.”