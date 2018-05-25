RAAF KC-30 conducts P-8A refuelling trials

by

An Australian KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) from 33SQN, operated by the Aircraft Research and Development Unit, conducts aerial refuelling compatibility flight testing over the Atlantic Ocean with a United States Navy P-8A Poseidon from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Zero. *** Local Caption *** Over the period 27 February to 14 April 2018 members from the Aircraft Research and Development Unit (ARDU) and 33 Squadron deployed to Naval Air Station Patuxent River in the United States, to undertake clearance testing between the KC-30A and the Poseidon P-8A aircraft. The testing was jointly planned and executed by ARDU and the United States Navy (USN) P-8A Integrated Test Team from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Zero (VX-20). Throughout the program the RAAF and USN flight test units were tightly integrated to the extent that USN flight test personnel flew as crew on the RAAF KC-30A and RAAF flight test personnel flew as crew on the USN P-8A. The ability to refuel the P-8A in flight will allow our aircraft to project maritime patrol and strike capabilities further and for longer.An RAAF KC-30A MRTT has returned from a six week detachment to NAS Patuxent River in Maryland where it conducted a series of air-to-air refuelling trials with US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidons.

From February 27 to Aril 14, the KC-30 along with members of 33SQN and the Aircraft Research and Development Unit (ARDU) undertook the clearance trials with the US Navy’s P-8A Integrated Test Team from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Zero (VX-20).

The clearance test were conducted in preparation for the commencement of RAAF P-8A refuelling operations back in Australia.

These stunning photos are courtesy of the ADF.

