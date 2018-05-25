An RAAF KC-30A MRTT has returned from a six week detachment to NAS Patuxent River in Maryland where it conducted a series of air-to-air refuelling trials with US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidons.

From February 27 to Aril 14, the KC-30 along with members of 33SQN and the Aircraft Research and Development Unit (ARDU) undertook the clearance trials with the US Navy’s P-8A Integrated Test Team from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Zero (VX-20).

The clearance test were conducted in preparation for the commencement of RAAF P-8A refuelling operations back in Australia.

These stunning photos are courtesy of the ADF.