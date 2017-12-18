Raytheon Australia has announced the creation of 50 new jobs at its Naval Sustainment Hub at Macquarie Park in Sydney.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne, and comes on the back of Raytheon being tagged to support the Air Warfare Destroyer combat system during the Hobart-class’s initial period of support.

As combat system integrator for the Air Warfare Destroyer for the past decade this is another proud day for Raytheon Australia and I want to thank Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, for recognising the importance of this milestone not just to the company but to the nation,” Michael Ward, managing director of Raytheon Australia said in a statement.

“On the back of ten million hours of complex combat system integration experience Raytheon has become Australia’s largest and most capable combat system integrator. This announcement affirms that we are the country’s sovereign combat system integrator as well.”