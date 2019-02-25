Rheinmetall launches local 25mm F-35 gun ammunition

Rheinmetall Defence Australia has offered a new 25mm munition specifically designed for the F-35 Lightning II JSF to Australia.

Rheinmetall says the 25mm frangible armour piercing (FAP) ammunition designed for the F-35’s GAU-22/A gun is already in service with the USAF with the PGU-48/B designation. It offers superior lethality against air and ground targets by combining high penetration performance, versatility, reliability, low dispersion and handling safety.

“The 25mm FAP is a true all-purpose munition for the 21st century,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said in a statement. “Importantly, the FAP technology contains no explosives, ensuring maximum safety in the aircraft or in storage and transportation, as well as enabling it to be used in training.”

If adopted by the RAAF and manufactured in Australia, the 25mm FAP ammunition would further expand Rheinmetall’s local munitions activities. The company is working with its munitions partner NIOA to establish and operate a $60 million, 155mm artillery shell forging facility, in Queensland.

The FAP round was specifically developed by Rheinmetall for NATO F-35 operators to provide a non-depleted uranium and non-high explosive cartridge with superior lethality against armoured vehicles at extreme slant ranges, while still remaining effective against aircraft in air-to-air engagements.