Home AIR Rheinmetall launches local 25mm F-35 gun ammunition
AIRBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject news

Rheinmetall launches local 25mm F-35 gun ammunition

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

F-35 development aircraft fires its GAU-22 gun. (USAF)

Rheinmetall Defence Australia has offered a new 25mm munition specifically designed for the F-35 Lightning II JSF to Australia.

Rheinmetall says the 25mm frangible armour piercing (FAP) ammunition designed for the F-35’s GAU-22/A gun is already in service with the USAF with the PGU-48/B designation. It offers superior lethality against air and ground targets by combining high penetration performance, versatility, reliability, low dispersion and handling safety.

“The 25mm FAP is a true all-purpose munition for the 21st century,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said in a statement. “Importantly, the FAP technology contains no explosives, ensuring maximum safety in the aircraft or in storage and transportation, as well as enabling it to be used in training.”

If adopted by the RAAF and manufactured in Australia, the 25mm FAP ammunition would further expand Rheinmetall’s local munitions activities. The company is working with its munitions partner NIOA to establish and operate a $60 million, 155mm artillery shell forging facility, in Queensland.

The FAP round was specifically developed by Rheinmetall for NATO F-35 operators to provide a non-depleted uranium and non-high explosive cartridge with superior lethality against armoured vehicles at extreme slant ranges, while still remaining effective against aircraft in air-to-air engagements. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

More AIM-9X AAMs for the RAAF

January 3, 2019

Rheinmetall takes stake in Supashock

July 20, 2017

TAE Aerospace expands with acquisitions

September 6, 2018

ASC upgrades virtual shipyard system, positioning for SEA...

August 9, 2016

Rheinmetall, Raytheon team to offer Lynx KF41 as...

October 15, 2018

SM-2 production resuming

October 3, 2017

Boeing, CASG consolidate CH-47F support arrangements

October 5, 2018

First A330 MRTT delivered to South Korea

January 31, 2019

ASC South shipyard to be upgraded

December 7, 2016

NZ request for P-8A approved by US

April 30, 2017