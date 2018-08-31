Rheinmetall launches Lynx KF41 for LAND 400 Phase 3

Rheinmetall has launched its bid campaign for the Australian Army’s LAND 400 Phase 3 infantry fighting vehicle to replace the M113AS4 in Army service.

Following the unveiling on the Lynx KF41 at June’s Eurosatory conference in Paris and the release of the Phase 3 RFT in late August, Rheinmetall officially launched its campaign with the arrival of a Lynx in Adelaide on August 28 aboard an Antonov An-24 transport. The Lynx will be displayed at the Land Forces 2018 alongside a Boxer 8×8 CRV which was recently contracted for LAND 400 Phase 2.

Rheinmetall says the Lynx KF41 is a tracked, highly protected IFV designed to meet the stringent military requirements of LAND 400 Phase 3.

“Design, development and manufacture of the LYNX in Australia for the Australian Defence Force will also build on the advanced manufacturing jobs at our new military vehicle centre of excellence being built at Ipswich in Queensland, as well as a strong industrial network of SMEs across Australia,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said in an August 28 statement.

“The LYNX that landed in Australia today already includes Australian-designed and manufactured parts and products supplied by local SMEs including Adelaide’s Supashock, Albury’s Milspec Manufacturing and Melbourne-based Cablex.”

Lynx will be offered with the Lance turret common to the Boxer, but has the flexibility to be integrated with another turret should the Commonwealth go another way.

“We believe LYNX is the best vehicle in its class that sets a new standard in protection and the lethality needed to survive and defeat any adversary,” Mr Stewart said. “Rheinmetall has developed this vehicle so it is positioned at an ideal level of maturity when Australia needs it to enter service in 2026 – and it will have a growth path to extend these capabilities through its 40-year life.”

The September-October 2018 issue of ADBR which is available at LAND FORCES 2018 takes an in-depth look at LAND 400 Phase 3, the Lynx and other possible contenders in detail.