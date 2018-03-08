Saab has signed a $24.2 million contract with ASC to supply an updated Integrated Ship Control Management and Monitoring System (ISCMMS) for four of the RAN’s Collins class submarines.

Saab says the ISCMMS provides manoeuvring and fully integrated ship management of propulsion, trim, power generation and ship services, and that deliverables under the contract will include updated hardware and spares to addresses obsolescence issues.

“Saab Australia carried out design, software and hardware development work for the updated ISCMMS during the first stage of the project and this contract acknowledges the success of that work, rolling out the upgrades to the remaining submarines in the fleet,” Andy Keough, Managing Director of Saab Australia said in a statement.

“Saab’s design and production work has been carried out in Australia involving over 50 Saab and local subcontractor staff.”

Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne said in a separate statement; “I congratulate Saab on their technological advancement and also thank ASC for their work integrating this upgrade into HMAS Collins.”

“Technological developments keep Australia at the forefront of Defence capability, help keep our personnel safe and ensure they have the right equipment to carry out their duties in the defence of the nation,”

Stage One of the project has already seen an updated ISCMMS software load and new hardware delivered to ASC for integration into HMAS Collins. A second boat will be equipped with year, with the remaining two to follow in 2019 as they complete their maintenance cycles.