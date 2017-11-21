NUSHIP Brisbane, the second Hobart class guided missile destroyer (D41), has commenced its first phase of sea trials, which will test the ship’s hull, propulsion and navigation systems.

This initial trials phase, which will occur over the coming months, will be followed by a more advanced phase of sea trials next year that will test the combat and communications systems.

The ship is due to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in the middle of next year, joining sister ship HMAS Hobart.

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne stated that the start of the sea trials, and the commissioning of Hobart, reinforce the success of the government-led reform that set the Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD) program on a path to meet cost and schedule targets.

“As part of the AWD reform initiative, the Commonwealth worked directly alongside industry to remediate the program,” Minister Pyne said.

“This resulted in an injection of Commonwealth expertise and shipbuilding management from Navantia, as well as project management oversight and de-risking activities from Raytheon Australia.

“Working together with ASC’s quality shipbuilding workforce, this new structure has put the AWD program on a path to long-term success.”

Delivery of the third destroyer, Sydney, is expected in 2019.