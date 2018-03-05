Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBAL), a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) opened a new production facility for AH-64 Apache fuselages in Hyderabad, India on March 1.

The new 14,000sqm facility will employ 350 workers, and will be the sole global producer of fuselages for AH-64 Apache attack helicopter delivered by Boeing to all customers, including the US Army. The facility will also produce secondary structures and vertical spar boxes.

TBAL is Boeing’s first equity joint venture in India. “TBAL is just the beginning of Boeing’s future journey of partnership with India,” Boeing India president, Pratyush Kumar said in a statement.

“As we progress, we see this as a major step towards future opportunities to pursue the co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence. Our partnership with Indian industry fulfils the goals of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and results in mutual growth and productivity growth for both India and Boeing.”

The Indian Ministry of Defence ordered 22 Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters in September 2015, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2019.