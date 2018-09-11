Tony Fraser appointed Deputy Secretary CASG

Defence Minister Christopher Pyne and Minister for Defence Industry Steven Ciobo have announced the appointment of Tony Fraser to head up the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG).

Mr Fraser is currently the Airbus Group Australia Pacific Head of Country and retired from the Australian Army and then DMO as a two-star officer in 2011. He will replace current CASG head Kim Gillis when he retires in November.

“Mr Fraser will bring his extensive experience working at senior levels in the commercial sector and the Australian Defence Force to the role,” Minister Pyne said in a statement.

“Mr Fraser has a strong understanding of the capability needs of the Australian Defence Force having completed 34 years of service in the Australian Regular Army, culminating in senior military appointments within the then DMO.”

Mr Ciobo added, “Mr Fraser will be responsible for delivering the Government’s $200 billion investment in Australia’s future Defence capability. This investment will secure Australia’s long term security, generate thousands of jobs for skilled Australians and many opportunities for Australian industry.”

Ministers Pyne and Ciobo thanked Mr Kim Gillis, the outgoing Deputy Secretary Capability Acquisition and Sustainment.

“I pay tribute to Mr Gillis who has been instrumental in a number of projects of national significance such as our amphibious ships, the future submarines, offshore patrol vessels, combat reconnaissance vehicles and future frigates,” said Minster Pyne.