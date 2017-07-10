Naval Group, formerly known as DCNS, and Lockheed Martin Australia have welcomed the official opening of Australia’s Future Submarine project office in Cherbourg by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The office is a secure facility that will house submarine designers, naval architects and engineers who will work on the program, Naval Group stated.

The facility will be known as Hughes House in recognition of Rear Admiral ‘Oscar’ Hughes and his role as director of the Collins class submarine program.

More than 50 Australians will join Naval Group and combat system integrator Lockheed Martin Australia employees to progress the development of a mature submarine design.

“Today marks an important and tangible milestone for the program as the facility allows all three partners to work together in a modern and highly secure environment to further enhance and develop the already close partnership,” said Herve Guillou, chief executive officer and chairman of Naval Group.

“We are looking forward to establishing an Australian workforce in Cherbourg to develop the skills and understanding required to establish a regionally superior submarine and develop a sovereign Australian industrial capability.”

Design work is already well under way, as is engagement with Australian industry, Naval Group stated.

“There will be thousands of jobs associated with the project; it is a massive project,” Prime Minister Turnbull said, speaking in Paris. “And of course it is at the cutting edge of technology, and this is one of the important things.

“It is not just a matter of acquiring the defence capabilities and naval capabilities that we need to defend Australia. It is also at the most advanced level of manufacturing, of design and manufacturing, and that has enormous spillover benefits for the rest of Australian industry.”