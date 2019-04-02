Home AIR US Approves MQ-9B SkyGuardian sale to Belgium
US Approves MQ-9B SkyGuardian sale to Belgium

by Andrew McLaughlin
An artist’s impression of the GA-ASI SkyGuardian armed with MBDA SPEAR missiles (GA-ASI)

The US State Department has approved the sale of four General Atomics (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SkyGuardian unmanned systems and associated equipment to Belgium.

The March 25 Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notification says that, apart from the four air vehicles, the US$600m (A$844m) sale includes two fixed ground stations, five AN/DAS-4 Multi-Spectral Targeting Systems and five GA-ASI Lynx radars, and other key systems. Also included is a spares package to support five years of maintenance, support and test equipment, publications and test documentation, and training.

The SkyGuardian is the certified version of the GA-ASI Predator/Reaper which is on order for the UK as the Protector RG Mk1, and is also under consideration by Australia for the RAAF’s Project AIR 7003 armed unmanned system requirement. The SkyGuardian is designed to be able to operate in Europe’s congested airspace under NATO STANAG 4671.

