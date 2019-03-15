Home ADF news US Govt approves AMRAAM sale for ADF’s LAND 19/7B NASAMS
US Govt approves AMRAAM sale for ADF’s LAND 19/7B NASAMS

by Andrew McLaughlin
by Andrew McLaughlin

A NASAMS test firing of AIM-120 AMRAAMS. (KONGSBERG)

The US State Department has approved the possible foreign military sale of 108 Raytheon AIM-120C-7 Advanced medium Range Air to Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Australia.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notification says the approved sale will be in support of the Australian Army’s LAND 19 Phase 7B short range ground-based air defence (SRGBAD) requirement, for which a Gate 2 milestone is scheduled to occur this year.

The Raytheon/Kongsberg National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) was selected for LAND 19 Phase 7B Gate 1 in April 2017 under CASG’s new ‘Smart Buyer’ risk-based decision-making framework via a single-supplier limited request for tender (RFT), and has been undergoing a risk-mitigation activity (RMA) since that time.

The DSCA notification says the US$240.5m (A$340m) contract covers up to 108 AIM-120C-7 missiles, plus six instrumented missiles, six spare guidance section, containers, and support and test equipment.

The AIM-120C-7 missile proposed for NASAMS is common to the air-launched rounds carried by the RAAF’S F/A-18A/B classic Hornets, F/A-18F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, and the new F-35A Lightning II.

