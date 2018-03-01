Varley Group and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems have announced the formation of a joint venture, Varley Rafael Australia, to conduct manufacturing, integration and sustainment of advanced defence systems in Australia.

“Rafael’s operations in Australia will now be focussed on the joint venture Varley Rafael Australia,” said Rafael Australia’s General Manager Mr Ido Spitzer. “We will establish new headquarters along with engineering development and production integration facilities to support current and future Rafael systems.”

While briefing SMEs at recent roadshow events in Sydney and Melbourne, the new entity provided a detailed summary of its offerings, including the Spike LR2 Anti-Tank Guided Missile, Active Protection Systems (APS), passive protection systems, and remote weapon systems.

Varley Rafael Australia also outlined opportunities for transferring technology to Australia, including manufacturing and integrating precision electro-mechanical subassemblies; manufacturing advanced Circuit Card Assemblies (CCAs) and multi-layered printed circuit boards; precision Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining; injection moulding; and surface coating.

The company said, with the assessment of facility locations well underway the near-term focus is on engineering development and integration, systems assembly, Australian supply chain management, upskilling, simulation and in-service support.

“The joint venture will provide centralised access to Rafael’s global supply chain and network of international partners and customers,” Mr Spitzer said. “Rafael’s recent export order from Wollongong-based Bisalloy Steels demonstrates the benefit for Australia of Rafael’s increased engagement.”