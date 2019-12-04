ADBR wins big at Australasian Aviation Press Club awards

(SETH JAWORSKI)

ADBR Managing Editor Andrew McLaughlin has been recognised as the Australasian Aviation Press Club (AAPC) 2019 Cathay Pacific/Airservices Australia Aviation Journalist of the Year for the second year running.

It was a night of triple celebration for McLaughlin at the 2019 AAPC awards night held in Sydney on November 29.

He also took out the Boeing Defence Story of the Year for his ‘Luke Days’ article published in the Nov-Dec 2018 issue of ADBR, and the GE Technical Story of the Year for his ‘Building Data’ feature article published in the Jan-Feb 2019 issue of ADBR.

The judges said McLaughlin was a deserving back-to-back winner in 2019 for his in-depth, well-researched and well-written submissions across the defence sector over the past year.

Freelance aviation author and ADBR contributor Owen Zupp was one of five finalists for Journalist of the Year, while Aviation Week Senior Air Transport Editor Adrian Schofield was named runner-up.

Zupp also featured in two other categories: it was a clean sweep for ADBR in the Boeing Defence Story of the Year, with Zupp’s ‘HATS Off’ story which appeared in the Nov-Dec 2018 issue judged runner-up, while he was also runner-up in the Airbus Aviation Feature Story of the Year category for his story, ‘Frozen in Time‘ which appeared in Australian Aviation magazine.

ADBR contributor photographers also cleaned up in the Singapore Airlines Photographer of the Year category, with Mark Jessop taking the award and Seth Jaworski named runner up.