AeroPM opens new Canberra office

(L-R) AeroPm CEO Emily Frizell, ACT Senator Zed Seselja, Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price, and AeroPM General Manager Adam Frizell. (AEROPM)

AeroPM, a Canberra-based Defence and Defence industry consulting firm has formally opened its new headquarters at a new location in the inner-south suburb of Barton, with Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price, and Senator for the ACT Zed Seselja in attendance.

Established in 2014, the company recently welcomed its 47th employee. “The opening of this office as the new AeroPM headquarters signifies an important milestone in the evolution and maturing of AeroPM,” CEO Emily Frizell said in a statement. “We now have a home where our capable and trusted workforce who support Defence and Defence Industry can find a proper home.

“The support we have received to date from the Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC) has been a strong driver for our ability to consolidate our back-of-house including our governance, policy and processes in order to prepare for the next growth phase,” she added.

“Further, the support that we have received from our Industry partners including all MSPs throughout our journey has been greatly appreciated. They put their trust in us to solve their complex problems on behalf of Defence and for this we thank them.”

AeroPM says it strongly advocates for providing Australian veterans with secure jobs in supporting Defence and Defence Industry, saying that a skilled veteran workforce is increasingly in high demand in the Defence Industry. “We have recently surpassed a 90 per cent veteran employment rate within the AeroPM workforce, and we continue to support outstanding organisations like SoldierOn to facilitate veteran placement,” Frizell said.